Akroma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $8,167.25 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03216253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.