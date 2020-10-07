Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Down to $22.45

Shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.11. Akouos shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Equities analysts predict that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,776,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,089,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,460,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,670,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

