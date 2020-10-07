Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several research analysts have commented on AKCA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ AKCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,805. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $157,807.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,011 shares of company stock worth $179,921. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 72,053 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

