Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 364,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

