Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.
Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 364,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
