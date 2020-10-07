Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Fruth Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

NYSE APD traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $300.85. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

