AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,039.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.02 million and $63,039.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Bibox. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04815046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032057 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, BitForex, BCEX, Allcoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.