Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.83

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

