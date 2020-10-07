Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is Fruth Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

NYSE A traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. 19,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,364. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

