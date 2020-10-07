Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $367,692.65 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $367,692.65 and $74,105.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.04803168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031910 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.