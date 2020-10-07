Aeon (AEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $11,632.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.01020538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 814.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars.

