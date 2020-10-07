Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aegion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 548,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,732. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $456.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.