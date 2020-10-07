Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th.
In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AEGN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,732. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $456.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.25.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
