Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $86,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,271,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,576,544 shares of company stock valued at $105,945,090 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $50.19. 14,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,485. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

