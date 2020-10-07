Acuity Brands (AYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AYI opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

