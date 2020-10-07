AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0015

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. AceD has a market cap of $280,641.72 and approximately $1,740.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,431,287 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

