Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Gap Down to $114.53

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.53, but opened at $109.00. Acceleron Pharma shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

