Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $291,336.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.61 or 0.04814423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032016 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.