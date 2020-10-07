ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) versus Caribbean Investment (NYSE:BCBHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Caribbean Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.38 $127.40 million $2.05 18.13 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ABM Industries and Caribbean Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABM Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given ABM Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. The company also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby and documentary letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients. It operates a network of 11 branches and 28 ATMs in Belize. The company was formerly known as BCB Holdings Limited and changed its name to Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited in December 2015. The company is based in Belize City, Belize.

