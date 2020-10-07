Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $660.00

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 630.30 ($8.24), with a volume of 4112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652.50 ($8.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million and a P/E ratio of 34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.