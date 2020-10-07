Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Abcam alerts:

In other Abcam news, insider Giles Kerr purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £12,843.25 ($16,781.98).

LON:ABC traded up GBX 7.34 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,235.34 ($16.14). The stock had a trading volume of 683,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 204.73. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,262.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,286.28.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.