AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 773,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 532,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.