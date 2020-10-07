AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

