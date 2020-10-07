ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 20 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 20.85.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

