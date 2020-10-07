Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.

Shares of AAN opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

