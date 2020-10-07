Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.
Shares of AAN opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
