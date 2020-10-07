A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.51

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 3662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $50,804,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

