$91.99 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $91.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. Qualys posted sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $360.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $360.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.87 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,835 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $98.89. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,326. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

