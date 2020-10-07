$822.10 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $822.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.97 million. PerkinElmer reported sales of $706.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

