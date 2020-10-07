$82.02 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $82.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $137.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $366.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $405.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.