$80.46 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $80.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.18 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $83.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $305.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.80 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

