$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $27.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $28.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.71 million to $50.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

SBBP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 185,394 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

