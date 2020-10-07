$502.14 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $502.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Align Technology posted sales of $607.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.95. 9,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $340.29.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

