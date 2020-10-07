4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,358.57

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. 4NEW has a total market cap of $17,358.57 and $9,093.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01544420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00158920 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

