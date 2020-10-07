4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Down to $174.00

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $174.00, but opened at $162.00. 4d Pharma shares last traded at $118.40, with a volume of 19,564,113 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.71.

Get 4d Pharma alerts:

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for 4d Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4d Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.