$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $110.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $202.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.23 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

VYGR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.