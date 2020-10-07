$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $110.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $202.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.23 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

VYGR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

