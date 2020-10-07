$431.78 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to report sales of $431.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.10 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $510.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $117,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 146.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,342,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

