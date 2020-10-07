$431.78 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post sales of $431.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $468.10 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

