$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,840. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,305,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 129,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

