38,722 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,655. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.