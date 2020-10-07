$36.26 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $36.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.58 million. Xencor reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $102.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,052 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Xencor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after acquiring an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,512. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

