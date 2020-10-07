$355.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $355.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.74 million and the lowest is $334.00 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $365.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

