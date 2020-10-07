3,366 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

