$33.49 Million in Sales Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post $33.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.85 million to $63.60 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $4.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 695.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $99.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLRN opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.