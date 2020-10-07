$32.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $32.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.22 billion and the lowest is $30.21 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $115.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.03 billion to $116.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.83 billion to $153.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,607,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

