$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report sales of $29.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.84 million and the highest is $29.84 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $116.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $117.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.52 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $113.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

