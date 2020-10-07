$28.60 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $28.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $29.31 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $116.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.95 billion to $118.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.12 billion to $113.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 595,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

