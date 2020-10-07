$241.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $241.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.79 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $298.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

