$241.22 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $241.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $241.43 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $241.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $999.38 million, with estimates ranging from $998.75 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $4,221,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,536. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

