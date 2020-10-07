$227.07 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $227.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $232.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $311.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $996.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $132.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

