$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. CGI’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CGI by 225.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

