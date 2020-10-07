$199.57 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will announce $199.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.60 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $310.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $770.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $814.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $986.91 million, with estimates ranging from $865.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $91.49. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.