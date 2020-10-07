$19.89 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report $19.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.75 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $21.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.23 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.24 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $185.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

FLXN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 6,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.